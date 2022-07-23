Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 7,090 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Stock Performance

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

