Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AGLE. Piper Sandler cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

AGLE stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a market cap of $21.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 358.29%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

