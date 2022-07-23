Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $271,422,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Aflac by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after buying an additional 799,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $26,468,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $20,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

