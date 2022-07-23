Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 113.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,672 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,009 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,365,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $603,936,000 after acquiring an additional 106,018 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,626,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,856,000 after acquiring an additional 355,932 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,649,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,797,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Get Rating

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

