Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

AGI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

AGI opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.