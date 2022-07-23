Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGI. TD Securities lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.31.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$9.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.30 and a 52 week high of C$11.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$233.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.6479167 EPS for the current year.

In other Alamos Gold news, Director Paul Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$279,000.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

