Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 53.3% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,659,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth about $2,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

