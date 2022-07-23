Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT Lowered to C$47.25

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$47.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APYRF. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

APYRF stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $38.46.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

