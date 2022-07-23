Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s 8th Largest Position

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $108.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.14.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

