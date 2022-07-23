Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,249 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 90,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 36,305 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $44.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.