Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.3% during the first quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,014 shares of company stock worth $5,184,102. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $143.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.19. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

