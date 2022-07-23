Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.90

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.90 and traded as low as $12.60. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 29,823 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Altius Minerals Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0538 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

