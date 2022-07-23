American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,907,000 after purchasing an additional 131,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,068,000 after purchasing an additional 347,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $506,692,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,872,000 after purchasing an additional 630,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

NYSE:AIG opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

