American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Cut by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,171 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 33,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 115.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.6 %

American Water Works stock opened at $148.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.25.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

