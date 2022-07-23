Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT at $50.10

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $26,260.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $26,260.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.