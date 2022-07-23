Analysts Set easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Price Target at GBX 662.13

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 662.13 ($7.92).

Several research firms have weighed in on EZJ. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($8.97) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.56) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.67) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 805 ($9.62) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.37) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.51) per share, with a total value of £9,949.03 ($11,893.64). Insiders bought 2,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,232 over the last 90 days.

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 379.10 ($4.53) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 434.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 528.83. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 338.25 ($4.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 903.40 ($10.80). The stock has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

