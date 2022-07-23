Analysts Set Expectations for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.57.

30429 (TNT.TO) Stock Performance

30429 has a twelve month low of C$5.93 and a twelve month high of C$7.00.

30429 (TNT.TO) Dividend Announcement

30429 (TNT.TO) ( TSE:TNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$36.33 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

