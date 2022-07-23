Analysts Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Price Target at $92.40

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.40.

A number of research firms have commented on ITT. Cowen reduced their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

ITT Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ITT opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ITT will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ITT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ITT by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ITT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87,718 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ITT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,196,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

