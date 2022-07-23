Analysts Set Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT at $73.91

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.27.

ERIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 113 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $7.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after buying an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $2,587,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.