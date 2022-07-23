Analysts Set TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target at $11.88

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

TerrAscend Stock Performance

TerrAscend stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TerrAscend will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.