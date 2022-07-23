Analysts Set TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target at $11.88

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.88.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
TerrAscend Stock Performance
TerrAscend stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.
TerrAscend Company Profile
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.
