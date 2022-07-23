Analysts Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) PT at $416.64

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $387.57.

Several analysts have commented on SAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $146,714.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Boston Beer Trading Up 6.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $5,051,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $15,646,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,481,000 after buying an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $356.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.59. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $745.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.