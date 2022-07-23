Analyzing Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) & Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) and Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Hamilton Lane has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cartesian Growth has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hamilton Lane and Cartesian Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane 0 3 0 0 2.00 Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus target price of $73.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.56%. Given Hamilton Lane’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hamilton Lane is more favorable than Cartesian Growth.

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Cartesian Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane 47.38% 56.46% 19.03% Cartesian Growth N/A -61.36% 3.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Cartesian Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane $367.92 million 10.39 $145.99 million $3.98 18.05 Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A

Hamilton Lane has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats Cartesian Growth on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in early, mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, emerging growth, distressed debt, later stage, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, real estate, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It also invest in technology, healthcare, education, natural resources, energy and essential consumer goods sectors, cleantech, and environment, community development, and financial empowerment. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. The firm prefer to invest $1 million to $100 million in companies. It prefers to have majority stake in companies. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania with additional offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

About Cartesian Growth

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

