Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $185.00 by UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a $185.00 price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.03.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 68,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.