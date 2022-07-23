Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $173.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.42.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $97.63 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day moving average is $114.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.