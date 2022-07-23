Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Holdings Decreased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:APTV opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on APTV. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.42.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.