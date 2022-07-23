Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares US Utilities ETF Price Performance

IDU opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average of $86.53. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $78.17 and a 1-year high of $94.22.

iShares US Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

