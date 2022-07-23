Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 637 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Align Technology by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $265.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.86 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.23.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $479.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.57.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

