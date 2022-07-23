Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $230,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $378,345,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 54,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 55,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LQD stock opened at $113.63 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.10 and a one year high of $136.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.83.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.