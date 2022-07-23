Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $261,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.37. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

