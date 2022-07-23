Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

