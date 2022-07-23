Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $224,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.03.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

