Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,879,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $107.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

