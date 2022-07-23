Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,461 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFP opened at $76.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.21. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.86 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.19. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

