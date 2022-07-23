Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWMC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $75.69 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $87.13.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.