Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 16.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Duke Realty Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $59.69 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 41.64%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

