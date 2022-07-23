Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 321 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $87,926,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $58,220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6,738.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,605,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 179.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,344,000 after buying an additional 119,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:URI opened at $274.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.20.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

