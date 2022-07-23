Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 425 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Entergy were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,775.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $123.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.93.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $109.37 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

