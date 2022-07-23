Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 4,767 Shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amplify High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

YYY opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. Amplify High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

