Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $133.98 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.18 and a 200 day moving average of $142.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

