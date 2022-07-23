Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 120.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Masimo by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Masimo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 36.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI stock opened at $138.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

