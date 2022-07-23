Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.58. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 315,170 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $16,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,807,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 109,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,844,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

