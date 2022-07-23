Atria Investments LLC Acquires 303 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.50.

Stryker Trading Down 0.4 %

SYK stock opened at $199.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.72 and a 200-day moving average of $241.02. The company has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

