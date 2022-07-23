Atria Investments LLC Acquires 8,032 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

