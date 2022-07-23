Atria Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $688.20 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $658.36.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.04.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

