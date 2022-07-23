Atria Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 23,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $97.86 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

