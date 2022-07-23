Atria Investments LLC Boosts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after buying an additional 933,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,121,000 after buying an additional 234,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,107,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,359,000 after buying an additional 204,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

