Atria Investments LLC Decreases Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,979 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,696,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $49.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $53.35. The company has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.82. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.58) to €60.00 ($60.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.57) to €58.00 ($58.59) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

