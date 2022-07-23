Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $248.79 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.25 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 600 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 600 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,007 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.12, for a total transaction of $2,324,886.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,591,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,191,286.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,599 shares of company stock worth $26,695,186. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

