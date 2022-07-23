Atria Investments LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB stock opened at $221.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.64. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.