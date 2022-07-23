Atria Investments LLC Has $3.39 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 25.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 6.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $11,656,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.06.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $320.81 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

